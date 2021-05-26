Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

How Jonas Valanciunas stands in the dunker’s spot without standing still

By Ricky O'Donnell
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jonas Valanciunas isn’t leveraging his left shoulder in the post, rumbling down the lane, or launching the occasional three, the burly Lithuanian center can most normally be found lurking in the dunker’s spot, mopping up misses and manufacturing angles for dump-off passes. And yet, to refer to that area of the floor as his natural habitat is a bit of a misnomer. While the dunker’s spot is often his home base, it isn’t as if Memphis stashes him there for the sole purpose of maintaining spacing or tapping into his skills as a garbage collector.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunker#Defensive Line#Team Player#Lithuanian#Nba Com#The Utah Jazz#Synergy#Bigs#Defensive Player#Catch And Shoot Jumpers#Guards#Home Base#Screams#Dump Off Passes#Memphis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBASalt Lake Tribune

How do the Utah Jazz match up against their possible playoff opponents?

The regular season is over Sunday, and the Jazz have made the playoffs. And for the first time ever, we don’t know what comes next. Thanks to the NBA’s new play-in format, the Jazz could play one of four possible opponents in the first round of their playoff series beginning Saturday: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Antonio Spurs. Those four teams will battle it out over the next week; the two winners get the pleasure of playing the Jazz or the Suns in the first round.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Brooks scores 30 as Grizzlies overcome Kings 116-110!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late rally to defeat the Sacramento Kings 116-110 on Thursday night in the first of a back-to-back between the teams. Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, Kyle Anderson added 14 points,...
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Report Card: Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks carry Grizzlies to comeback win

Last night was just the embodiment of sports. There were a rollercoaster of emotions from last night’s game: stress, agony, excitement, and ultimately relief. The Memphis Grizzlies found themselves in familiar territory, facing a team depleted of core guys and filled with end-of-the-roster players instead (sans Buddy Hield). They kept them hanging around for far too long, fell behind a bit, and gave them too much confidence. However, the Grizzlies ripped off a 14-2 run to close the game and seal the deal.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Basking in the glow of Taylor Jenkins’ “green light”

We should’ve known Taylor Jenkins was good when he told his team to let that [bleep] fly the moment he set foot in Memphis. Over the past two seasons, he’s helped this team get through the storms — a youthful overhaul, slow starts, COVID layoffs, and injuries to key players (including 9 months without Jaren Jackson Jr.) — to keep this young Memphis Grizzlies squad fighting for playoff positioning and to lead them to their first winning season in 4 years. Sure, it helps to strike gold in the lottery to nab the 2nd overall pick that turned into a generational point guard like Ja Morant. Zach Kleiman and crew deserve credit as well for hitting on draft picks and trades to build a young complementary crew around its cornerstones — while maintaining holdovers from the past regime like Jaren Jackson Jr., Jonas Valanciunas, Kyle Anderson, and Dillon Brooks.
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers land at No. 7 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed in East

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there was no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Were teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (36-33, 16-18 home) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-38, 15-19 away) HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast/NBA League Pass/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis. MEMPHIS: Jonas Valanciunas (Questionable, back), Grayson Allen (Out, abdomen), Sean McDermott (Out, foot) SACRAMENTO: Harrison Barnes (Doubtful, adductor), De’Aaron Fox (Out, health and safety protocols), Tyrese Haliburton...
NBAPosted by
WDBO

Blazers win fifth straight, beat Jazz 105-98

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Portland took another big step toward securing a top-six seed in the upcoming NBA Playoffs. Damian Lillard scored 30 points and CJ McCollum added 26 to lead the Trail Blazers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Carmelo Anthony added...
NBAbealestreetbears.com

Memphis Grizzlies: Looking back at each past matchup vs. Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies won’t be thrilled about their positioning in the play-in tournament. As a team that was shooting for a 6-seed for most of the season, they blundered near the end, sending themselves down to the 9th seed. This means that they’ll have to win two games in the...
NBANBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies survive short-handed Kings, win 116-110 for fourth-straight victory

The Memphis Grizzlies used a late fourth quarter rally to close out the Sacramento Kings 116-110 at FedExForum on Thursday night. Dillon Brooks provided a steady stream of offense, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Jonas Valanciunas was key to the late-game push on both ends with 24 points and 13 rebounds while Kyle Anderson tied his career-high with nine assists to go with 14 points and five rebounds. Ja Morant tallied 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 12 points with six rebounds and two blocks in his second start at FedExForum this season.
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Game Preview

GOLDEN STATE: Damion Lee (Out, Health and Safety Protocols), Kelly Oubre Jr. (Out, wrist), James Wiseman (Out, knee), Klay Thompson (Out, knee) MEMPHIS: Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jonas Valanciunas. GOLDEN STATE: Stephen Curry, Kent Bazemore, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen,...
NBAMonterey County Herald

Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Keys to victory in winner-take-all game

This is what the NBA was hoping for when it debuted the play-in tournament for this pandemic-condensed season. Sunday’s season finale between the Warriors and Grizzlies is a primetime event pitting generational star Stephen Curry against next-gen stunner Ja Morant in a winner-take-all duel for the No. 8 seed in the West playoffs.
NBAlockedonjazz.net

Quin Snyder Coaches Show – Quin on Gobert and guarding Lillard

Listen in as a David Locke sits down with Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder to discuss Rudy Gobert’s impact, and how the Jazz look to limit Damian Lillard. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Steph Curry seals scoring title, torches Grizzlies as Golden State Warriors take eighth spot in West

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a Memphis rally with a late three-pointer as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Grizzlies 113-101 in San Francisco to claim the No. position in this week's Play-In Tournament. WATCH: Sunday's best plays and performances Updated season standings Blazers clinch playoff berth, Lakers vs Warriors in Play-In Memphis Grizzlies 101 - 113 Golden State Warriors By virtue of their sixt...
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
NBAsfbayca.com

Curry seizes scoring title, carries Warriors into eighth seed to face LeBron, Lakers

Down this homestretch of the season the Warriors have gotten key contributions from a different player each game. One day, it’s Draymond Green scoring 10 points in the first quarter. The next, it’s Andrew Wiggins pouring in 38. Others, it’s Juan Toscano-Anderson sparking a win with his emotional and solid play, or Jordan Poole going off for a career high.
NBAnumberfire.com

Xavier Tillman starting for Memphis Friday in place of injured Jonas Valanciunas

Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Tillman has been coming off the bench as of late, but that's changing on Friday. Jonas Valanciunas is out with a back injury - the entire starting five is all sitting on the second night of the back-to-back set - and as such, Tillman will step into a starting ole.