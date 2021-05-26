Cancel
Jennings County, IN

Commiskey suspect and two juveniles arrested on arson charges

By Staff Reports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJENNINGS COUNTY — A Commiskey man and two juveniles have been arrested for arson after a string of residential fires were recently reported in Jennings County. Hunter Spicer, 18, Commiskey, was taken into custody on preliminary charges of arson, burglary, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia on Tuesday by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department following a traffic stop. As of Wednesday at 11 a.m. Spicer was being held at the Jennings County Jail on $5,055 bond, jail staff said.

