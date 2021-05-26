Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

How Do You Modernize One of the Oldest Pastry Shops in New York City?

By Britta Lokting
GreenwichTime
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis special content series is made possible by The HISTORY Channel®. Watch the incredible stories behind iconic brands, entrepreneurs, and rivalries that drove groundbreaking innovation. Don’t miss the Memorial Day premieres of the documentary series, The Food That Built America at 8/7c followed by The Titans That Built America at 9/8c.

www.greenwichtime.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastries#Pastry#Food Drink#School Food#Business Innovation#Entrepreneurs#The Oldest Pastry Shops#Caf#Iconic Brands#Head Chefs#Diners#Wholesale Customers#Italy#Hands On Work#Documentary Series#Hustle#Memorial Day#Wild Ideas#Rivalries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYInterior Design

Swift Studios, a Photography Space for Creatives, Opens in New York City

Calling all NYC creatives, a new photography studio has opened shop and it’s already hosted brands like Ralph Lauren, One Kings Lane, and Kiehl’s during its soft launch. Swift Studios, located on Broadway in the heart of the Flatiron district, is a new photography, event, and creative space founded by former magazine editor and stylist Erin Swift and fashion entrepreneur Anna Livermore. Designed in collaboration with Brooklyn’s Studio Den Den, the 12,000-square-foot floor-through space—lit by expansive windows on all sides—is a first-of-its-kind experience, as suited to meetings and co-working as it is to photoshoots proper.
New York City, NYPosted by
Michelle Loucadoux

Summer Spa Days in New York City - How to Earn and Enjoy Them

Here’s the thing with productivity and self-improvement articles: They only work if you follow the advice. They don’t magically work if you simply read them, cross your fingers, and hope. You don’t get thinner by reading diet books. You don’t advance in your career by playing Candy Crush all day. And you don’t become more productive by scrolling Instagram.
New York City, NYPosted by
104.5 The Team

New COVID Rules New York Bars, Restaurants Must Follow

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released updated COVID rules for bars and restaurants across New York State. On Wednesday, Cuomo's office released updated guidance for food-service establishments operating outside of New York City. This guidance will be in effect until 70 percent of all adults over the age of 18 have had at least one vaccination shot.
HealthEater

Proof-of-Vaccination Policies Are on the Rise in New York City. They Can Come at a Cost.

Just over a year after opening its flagship brewery in Ridgewood, Queens, cult favorite Evil Twin expanded with a second location in Dumbo earlier this month. Unveiling a second bar was supposed to be a milestone for the decade-old brewery. Instead, it became a flash point for ongoing nationwide conversations around vaccine requirements and maskless indoor gatherings.
New York City, NYlacucinaitaliana.com

What to Expect from New York’s First Brunello Week

While travel to Italy was forbidden during the pandemic, a consortium of some of Italy’s finest winemakers dreamed up Brunello Week to bring a taste of Italy to America. The Consorzio del vino Brunello di Montalcino first launched the “Finally Brunello” campaign with the intention of raising awareness in the mecca of New York City of two world-renowned wines from the tiny town of Montalcino and its glorious surroundings in southern Tuscany. At the same time, the consortium aimed to bolster a New York City restaurant industry that was severely affected by COVID.
New York City, NYCrain's New York Business

How you can support New York’s recovery and growth

In tough times, businesses and civic stakeholders have always stepped up to support New York City. Just as the city was about to declare bankruptcy in the 1970s, for example, business leaders prepaid their real estate taxes. Business leaders along with the United Federation of Teachers and others created the Municipal Assistance Corp. to sell bonds to meet the city’s borrowing needs. Then, as many of us remember, after 9/11 stakeholders across sectors came together to help rebuild Lower Manhattan and consistently state their commitment to staying in the area.
New York City, NYPosted by
Alex

Instagrammable restaurants in New York City

Instagram becomes part of our life. People go out of their way to take the perfect photo for Instagram. Restaurants understand people’s need to photograph everything they do. So a lot of restaurants in New York City have a beautiful design that is perfect to be posted on Instagram.
New York City, NYtrip101.com

What Not To Do In New York City As A Tourist - Updated 2021

World-famous for being home to the towering Statue of Liberty, New York City is one of the prominent cities on the globe. It comprises five boroughs with Manhattan at its core that is well-known for being the world’s leading financial, commercial and cultural center. The spectacular Central Park and the Empire State Building are other iconic sites in this city in the USA. Being a major commercial and tourist destination, lots of professionals, businessmen, tourists, etc. flock to New York City regularly for some or other crucial purpose. On average, 50 million visitors are known to visit this noteworthy city every year. Whether you are a regular or first-time visitor to New York City, you need to know what you should avoid for a safe and comfortable trip to NY City. So, if you are wondering about the things you should refrain from when touring through New York City, think no further. Scroll down to learn what not to do in New York City, USA.
New York City, NYmatadornetwork.com

How to make the most of your one day at the MoMA in New York City

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) is undoubtedly one of the most famous museums in all of New York City. The idea for it came from Abby Rockefeller, Lillie Bliss, and Mary Quinn Sullivan, who were three influential figures in the art world, in 1929. They wanted to “challenge the conservative policies of traditional museums and establish an institution devoted exclusively to modern art.” With the help of founding members A. Conger Goodyear, Paul Sachs, Frank Crowninshield, Josephine Boardman Crane, and Alfred H. Barr, Jr., the museum opened the same year as its conception.
York, NEYork News-Times

York Farmers Market -- A one stop shop for summer goods

YORK -- The York Farmers Market is back in town for summer time fun. Local residents browsed vendors’ and farmers’ produce Thursday late afternoon at the Kilgore Library Square. The market has a little bit of everything, hosting a total of 16 vendors. Open on Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m.,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Michelle Loucadoux

One of New York City's Secrets of Success

I’ll tell you the moral of this story before the actual story: You have to earn your success in New York. This is nothing new. We all have heard this a bazillion times. But most people don’t earn their success fast enough, they get distracted, they try to earn another success, and then they never accomplish anything.
New York City, NYoceandrive.com

How Luxury Jeweler Leo Glore Creates a Name for Himself in New York City

There is a new favorite jeweler in New York City who is becoming extremely popular with celebrities. Leo Glore is making a name for himself in the jewelry industry with stunning pieces of jewelry never seen before. He has gradually been building and placing his brand in a strategic position to be at the top of the jewelry market. Leo was always fascinated with jewelry pieces from a young age and started his first business at the age of 19.
New York City, NYSupermarket News

Stop & Shop eyes over 1,000 new hires in metro New York

Stop & Shop aims to fill more than 1,000 part-time jobs across the metropolitan New York area. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain said Tuesday that the permanent, part-time positions include in-store roles in New York City, New York’s Long Island and New Jersey plus e-commerce roles on Long Island.
New York City, NYPosted by
Traveling with Alice

Bryant Park, New York City

While Central Park is for sure the most famous New York park among foreign tourists, Bryant Park is another green gem of the Big Apple hidden in plain sight. Located just south of Times Square, Bryant Park is a 9.6-acre (39,000 m2) public park in Manhattan.