SAN DIEGO — Three San Diego County residents were among the first 15 winners chosen Friday to receive $50,000 each in the state's COVID-19 vaccination incentive program. The winners were picked from among 21.5 million eligible California residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to Friday's drawing. To actually receive the money, the winners will have to complete the vaccination protocol by receiving their second dose, unless they received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.