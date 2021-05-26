Police responding to shooting in San Jose, California

A driver is hospitalized following a freeway shooting in San Jose, police said. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Tasman Drive onramp on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol. Police said the victim, who was driving a Mazda, was shot in the shoulder. He...
Two men suspected in a shooting near San Jose State University last year that killed two people and wounded four others have been arrested and remain in custody, police said Monday. Police identified the two as 27-year-old Gabriel Desantiago and 20-year-old Jesus Beltran-Guzman. Both are San Jose residents. Investigators arrested...
A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif - A kidnapping suspect who died after being hit with a stun gun following a police chase that ended with a highway crash was identified as a 44-year-old Southern California man. The pursuit occurred last Wednesday after police in Bakersfield responded to a report of a kidnapping and...
The San Jose Public Library serves more Bay Area residents – 1,049,187 million – than any other library in the region, according to the California State Library. Contra Costa County is right behind San Jose, as the only other library system in the region serving more than a million residents (1,042,344 million).
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters controlled a 10-acre grass fire in South San Jose on Sunday morning. The fire, reported about 9:15 a.m., burned dry brush in a field near Singleton Road and Locke Drive, west of Coyote Creek, fire officials said. It was deemed under control about an hour later.
BELLEVUE, Neb. (TCD) -- A Nebraska man was arrested in California Sunday, hours after two of his children were found dead in his house in Nebraska. Police officers and firefighters discovered two young children dead at their father’s residence in Bellevue on Sunday morning, May 16, 2021. Bellevue Police identified...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - They were on their way to start a new life in California. “She had told me that she was moving and they were starting a new life.”. But less than 24 hours after saying goodbye to her South Bend family, 22-year-old Aliyah Faith never knew it would be her last goodbye.
SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A license plate reader halfway across the country helped lead investigators to the father of two children who were found dead in a Bellevue home on Sunday. Detectives got a hit of his blue Mazada going by a license plate reader in Reno, Nev. Adam Price’s...