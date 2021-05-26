Cancel
As fed food program ends, officials, patrons wonder how food void will be filled: ‘I don’t know what we are going to do next’

By Carrie Napoleon
Chicago Tribune
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCars snaked around the parking lot of Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center Tuesday as the occupants waited for the last USDA Farmers to Families food boxes to be distributed. The temporary program, which began in April 2020 to help provide nutrition assistance due to supply chain disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, sunsets May 31, according to the USDA. The Tuesday distribution at the church would be the last.

USDA Releases Study on Hurdles to Healthy Eating on SNAP

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nearly nine out of 10 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants face barriers in providing their household with a healthy diet throughout the month, based on a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) study released this week. The study, Barriers that Constrain the Adequacy of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
USDA focuses on cost of healthy meals amid food stamp benefits revamp

(CNN) — The US Department of Agriculture is highlighting the difficulty food stamp recipients have in affording healthy meals as it seeks to revise the program's funding formula. Nearly 9 in 10 participants face barriers to providing themselves and their families with nutritious food, the agency said Wednesday. The most...
Food Security Doesn’t Always Equal Nutrition

Originally Posted On: Food Security Doesn’t Always Equal Nutrition – Esperança (esperanca.org) One in eight households in the United States is food insecure. That means that over 40 million people do not have access to enough food. Globally, there are over 2 billion people struggling with food security. Many of...
USDA Offering 50/50 Match to Enroll More Families in SNAP

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering a 50/50 match on Nebraska dollars invested in outreach to get more eligible families enrolled in SNAP, commonly known as food stamps. Ellen Vollinger, legal director at the Food Research and Action Center, said the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program helps struggling families put...
USDA offers additional aid to dairy farmers and producers

(WKBT) – The USDA Recently announced additional aid to dairy farmers and producers as part of the USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. The plan would include $400 million for the new Dairy Donation Program to address food insecurity and mitigate food waste and loss. Additional pandemic payments targeted to...
SNAP benefits increasing in June

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in June. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, approximately 521,000 SNAP households will receive $70 million in emergency...
Agreement Reached Extending SNAP Benefits

Congresswoman Stephanie Bice (OK-05), together with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), have announced an agreement to extend federal emergency SNAP benefits through the end of 2021. These enhanced benefits were previously set to expire in July. The agreement was negotiated by...
USDA announces additional pandemic assistance payments

On June 15, the USDA announced additional aid to farmers and other agricultural entities as part of the Pandemic Assistance to Producers (PAP) program. In March, the USDA authorized up to $12 billion for the PAP program as part of the overall $900 billion Consolidated Appropriations Act that was passed by Congress late in 2020. USDA utilized the latest round of PAP program funding to especially target farmers and ranchers that did not previously qualify for aid through other coronavirus assistance programs, as well as to assist beginning, socially disadvantaged and small-to-medium sized farm operations.
USDA offers wide variety of assistance for various hardships

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reminded farmers, growers and producers that there are a number of programs available to help them recover from economic hardships, including those caused by drought. “In addition to recovering from recent winter storms, ranchers and livestock producers continue to experience the impacts of severe drought...
Study on kids' vegetable consumption, how to increase it

Washington [US], June 25 (ANI): It can be difficult to get kids to eat enough vegetables, but a new Penn State study found that simply adding more veggies to their plates resulted in children consuming more vegetables during the meal. The findings of the study were published in the journal...
Ask The Experts: What Can I Do With Extra Food?

Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. A: Great question. We all sometimes end up with more food than we can eat. Instead of throwing it away, there are so many things we can do with it instead that can also help our wallets, others and the planet.
Island Harvest receives $96,500 from Stop & Shop’s Food for Friends Campaign

Island Harvest Food Bank, a leading Long Island hunger-relief organization, today announced it had received $96,500 from Stop & Shop’s Food for Friends campaign. According to Randi Shubin Dresner, president & CEO, Island Harvest Food Bank, funding received from the Food for Friends initiative will be used to hire a part-time, bi-lingual dietician to promote healthy eating habits among underserved populations in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Funding will also support Island Harvest Food Bank’s food collection and distribution programs.
USDA launches 2021 Agricultural Resource Management Survey

Little Rock, Arkansas – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is collecting data from approximately 50,000 farmers and ranchers for its annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS). The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage, and various farm production characteristics. The survey also collects detailed information on production practices, costs, and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis. In 2021, the survey will take a closer look at corn, rice, dairy and organic dairy in the United States.
Sustainability and Your Health

You’ve no doubt heard the term “sustainability” as the concept becomes more widespread. But what exactly is it? How does it affect our everyday lives? And what, if anything, can we do about it?. Understanding Sustainability. There are many different kinds of sustainability, says Steven Cohen, PhD, director of the...