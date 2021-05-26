As fed food program ends, officials, patrons wonder how food void will be filled: ‘I don’t know what we are going to do next’
Cars snaked around the parking lot of Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center Tuesday as the occupants waited for the last USDA Farmers to Families food boxes to be distributed. The temporary program, which began in April 2020 to help provide nutrition assistance due to supply chain disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, sunsets May 31, according to the USDA. The Tuesday distribution at the church would be the last.