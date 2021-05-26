Ultramarathon and Trail Running Daily News | Wed, May 26

The inconsistent surfaces of trail running putsdemands on the stabilizer muscles of the ankles, lower legs,and hips. So get off the pavement as much as you can. Does your urban area have gravel pathways? If so, explore your local urban pathway network. Find the nearest park or golf course and runon grass. Better yet, link up multiple parks in your city. This Tour de Parks will make you scour Google Maps and challenge you to find new routes. No more running the same old route. Trail running challenges your sense of safety, your direction,and yourcoordination. Fortunately, you can mimic these challenges in the city.When linking up grass and parks, make it a game to run on as many soft surfaces as possible. You know that nice manicured area between the sidewalk and street? It was made for trail runners! Run on the boulevards and when the grass ends, cross the street and pick it up on the other side. Cut through outdoor malls and areas with steps and landscaped embankments. Jump over retainer walls or run on top of them. Imagine crossing a river on a downed log. The idea is to work those stabilizer muscles and your mind. Challenge yourself by being engaged. Let your inner adventurer come out.