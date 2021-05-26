In Loving Memory Of Mother Louise Morris

As I get older each year, it becomes more evident to me how helpless I would be without my mother. If you ask her, she doesn’t think she’s a good or “natural” mother, which is completely disagreeable based on the simple fact that she’s pretty much good at anything she wants to be. As a mother, she had everyday responsibilities like cooking, cleaning, and caring for me as needed topped with a full-time work schedule, and she still always remained several steps ahead of me. Because of her, I never really had to second guess my surroundings – my mom had everything under control, with everything where it needed to be.