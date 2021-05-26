In Loving Memory Of Mother Louise Morris

Johnny Caldwell went to join the angels on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021. He was known and loved by many as a friendly, gregarious man who never knew a stranger. He leaves behind his wife of nearly 60 years, Judy and their children, Diane (Brian) of Mayflower, Arkansas; Jennifer (Pedro) of Los Angeles, California; James, (Maria), of Springer ,NM; Jon (Kerry) of Las Cruces, NM; Janine of Albuquerque, NM; Paul (Norma) of Springer, NM; and Shelly (Moses) of Clayton, NM; along with 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many hundreds of friends, relatives and acquaintances who knew him to be a kind man who never failed to tell a good story. He is also survived by his brother, Fred, of San Antonio, Texas.