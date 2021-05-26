Cancel
Obituaries

In Loving Memory Of Mother Louise Morris

By OP-ED
seattlemedium.com
 15 days ago

Mother Louise Morris transition to be with the Lord on Sat., May 15, 2021. She was born on June 12, 1934 in Alexandria, LA, as Louise Adams, to the union of Clarence and Louise Adams. On May 29, 1970, Louise married Billy Morris, the love of her life. They were married for 35 years until his death.

