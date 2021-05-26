2021 U.S. Open odds: Surprising PGA picks, Torrey Pines predictions from same model that called six majors

The world's top golfers will converge next week at Torrey Pines Golf Club near San Diego, and the 2021 U.S. Open has a bevy of storylines to follow. Can Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy break out of their funks? Can Bryson DeChambeau defend his title over a talented 2021 U.S. Open field? Will six-time Open runner-up and San Diego native Phil Mickelson finally break through down the road from his childhood home and become one of the top 2021 U.S. Open contenders? Fans also will be watching closely to see how Jon Rahm responds after being forced to withdraw from the Memorial with a six-shot lead after the third round due to COVID-19.