Child Drownings Up 60% in Louisiana in 2020
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Health says the number of babies and children who drowned last year in the state was up 60% from 2019. And it says Louisiana has one of the nation's highest rates of such drownings. A news release on Tuesday said 24 children under age 15 drowned last year, up from 15 in 2019. The state health officer says most children drown in warmer months, and many are age 4 or younger. Dr. Joseph Kanter says water safety and drowning prevention remain important, especially as families return to pools, lakes and beaches.710keel.com