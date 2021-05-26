Child Drownings Up 60% in Louisiana in 2020

SPD Chief Scott Wolverton talks about the department's recent station shutdowns due to equipment problems and shortages. The Chief says the aging fleet of his department is breaking down and this is causing problems across the city. Wolverton previously told a city council committee a fire engine at Station 1 broke down. Aa s result, an engine from Station 2 had to be moved over to provide the best cover for the city. As a result, Station 2 was shut down on Saturday. He also told the Audit and Finance Committee that the situation was temporary, however, "Station 2 (was shut down) because we have no engine to put in that station."