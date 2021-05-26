Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Child Drownings Up 60% in Louisiana in 2020

By Associated Press
Posted by 
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Health says the number of babies and children who drowned last year in the state was up 60% from 2019. And it says Louisiana has one of the nation's highest rates of such drownings. A news release on Tuesday said 24 children under age 15 drowned last year, up from 15 in 2019. The state health officer says most children drown in warmer months, and many are age 4 or younger. Dr. Joseph Kanter says water safety and drowning prevention remain important, especially as families return to pools, lakes and beaches.

710keel.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Beaches#Child Safety#Child Health#State Department#Water Safety#Ap#Pools#La#Warmer Months#Prevention#Dr Joseph Kanter#Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Texarkana, ARPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Is Texarkana A ‘Hangry’ City?

The definition of 'hangry' is a situation in which your hunger actually causes you to be angry. Now the big deal for me is that what is causing the anger? Is it that where I want to go has the longest drive-thru line? Or maybe the place I want to go to is a little too expensive for my taste?
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Police Recruiting Is a Problem Across the Nation

Shreveport police have been struggling to recruit officers and the Caddo Sheriff tells KEEL News he has been having trouble finding officers who want to serve. Shreveport is down by about 100 officers and only 29 folks have qualified to be in the next academy class. The Caddo Sheriff's Office is down by at least 75 deputies according to Sheriff Steve Prator. But our area is not the only community facing this problem.
Haughton, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Town of Haughton Might Soon Be Upgraded to ‘City of Haughton’

Haughton could soon have a new designation as a "city". We know about the growth in Bossier Parish, and one of the fastest growing areas is Haughton. In fact, the town might be getting a new designation because of the 2020 census count. Haughton Mayor Kim Gaspard tells NBC 6 the latest population numbers he has show Haughton at close to 4900, but that number comes from more than a year and a half ago.
AnimalsPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Alligator invades Florida Post Office

This gator needs to say later to the post office. A person visiting a post office in Florida reportedly walked into a startling sight: an alligator hanging out in the lobby. Apparently, the animal had simply walked in through the building’s front doors and was hanging out. The sheriff’s office...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Are Old Fire Department Trucks, Equipment Putting Shreveport Citizens at Risk?

SPD Chief Scott Wolverton talks about the department's recent station shutdowns due to equipment problems and shortages. The Chief says the aging fleet of his department is breaking down and this is causing problems across the city. Wolverton previously told a city council committee a fire engine at Station 1 broke down. Aa s result, an engine from Station 2 had to be moved over to provide the best cover for the city. As a result, Station 2 was shut down on Saturday. He also told the Audit and Finance Committee that the situation was temporary, however, "Station 2 (was shut down) because we have no engine to put in that station."
PoliticsPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Head Of Louisiana Gaming Board’s Statement On Resignation

The Associated Press has reported that the Chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board has sent his resignation to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. The resignation is effective today. Mike Noel has delivered his resignation before an upcoming Louisiana Senate hearing to confirm him to that position. Reports indicate that...
Public SafetyPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Issues Warning of Phishing Scam

Scams, whether in person, on the phone, or now online, have gotten to be more of the rule as opposed to the exception. And now, via their website, expresslane.org, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is warning all potential customers of a possible "phishing" scam. In the event you aren't yet familiar with the term "phishing", here's what we found on the website phishing.org,
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Elementary School Children Get Vaccine in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Seven-year-old Russell Bright squeezed his dad’s hand tightly as tests of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine started Monday in Louisiana for children ages 5 through 11. Children held stuffed animals, played under chairs and a few cried at Ochsner Medical Center, just outside New Orleans. Their temperature and...
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Ban on Handheld Cell Phones While Driving in Louisiana Fails

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana senators have put the brakes on a bill that would have required motorists to use a handsfree device or speaker mode to talk on a cellphone while driving. The proposal by Republican Rep. Mike Huval fell one vote short of passage in the Senate. It needed 20 votes, but only received the support of 19 senators. The House earlier had voted 77-20 for the bill. Huval has tried and failed for years to ban handheld cellphone use while driving. Supporters describe the legislation as a safety measure. Opponents question that premise and suggest the bill would violate personal freedoms.
Posted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

‘Joints for Jabs’ Vaccine Program off to a Slow Start in Washington

SEATTLE – It was designed as an innovative way to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, but Washington’s new "joints for jabs" program is off to a rough start. Officials announced Monday that the state's nearly 500 licensed marijuana retailers could begin hosting vaccine clinics and offering a single, free pre-rolled marijuana cigarette to any 21-plus adult who received a shot there.
Bastrop, LAPosted by
KEEL Radio

Escaped Inmate on the Run From Bastrop Jail

The Bastrop Police Department are on the hunt and seeking the public's help in locating an escaped inmate. The inmate escaped from the Morehouse Parish Jail on Walnut Avenue in Bastrop yesterday afternoon. Bastrop Police released his description and are asking people with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward.
Louisiana StatePosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

College Athletes Could Soon Make Money in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is poised to join more than a dozen other states allowing college athletes to earn cash from endorsements and sponsorship deals. The effort is gaining steam across the country because of the NCAA’s inaction on a national policy. The Senate voted 35-0 Tuesday for House changes to Republican Sen. Pat Connick’s bill to let the student athletes profit off the use of their name, image and likeness. That was the final vote needed to send the measure to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk. Connick said at least 15 states have passed similar legislation. Edwards hasn't taken a public position on the bill.