Marietta, OH

Sanitary sewer tap taking place in Marietta

WTAP
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Wastewater Department is making a sanitary sewer tap in front of 208 Acme Street. The north bound lane of Acme Street is restricted between Phillips Street and Greene Street to allow for equipment and material access. The remainder of Acme Street is open to local traffic only. There is no parking on either side of Acme Street in front of 208 Acme Street. Signs are posted.

www.wtap.com
