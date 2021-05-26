Cancel
Menan, ID

Insider Viewpoint: The Menan Independence Day celebration

By Menan Mayor Tad Haight
Post Register
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMenan is a tiny town of about 900 people. Every year, around the 4th of July, it swells to over 20,000 people. It starts out with a breakfast and flag-raising, followed by foot races and parades. (There are more people walking in the parade than live in Menan) Baseball, three on three basketball, and relay races have all been added over the years. Planning starts in February and continues up to the day of. Generally with some damage control here and there.

www.postregister.com
