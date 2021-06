It was just a matter of time. On Sunday, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they've signed Vasily Podkolzin to his entry-level contract. In their press release on Sunday, the Canucks said that Podkolzin won't be made available to the media until after the conclusion of the World Championship, which wraps up next Sunday. As I mentioned in the last blog, my social-media sleuthing has led me to believe that he is with the Russian team in Latvia, even though he's not on the official roster.