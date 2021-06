Bollywood actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday urged her Instagram followers to try out new workout routines to break the monotony. She opened up on the need to work on the muscles and joints. She says it is important to stay positive and healthy amid the stress caused by lockdown and other COVID19 restrictions. The actress is a fitness freak who is often seen sharing some serious health facts with her fans online. She took to Instagram to share a motivational post for fans, asking them to stay healthy amidst the tough times of pandemic.