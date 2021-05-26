During Pandemic, Many Pets Saw Their Owners A Lot. What Happens Next?

Half of Americans felt they lost control of their lives during the pandemic — prompting feelings of anxiety and depression. A survey of 2,000 people found 47% feel helpless, while a similar 44% said they hit their lowest emotional point in the last year. Since last March, people have struggled more with anxiety (42%), depression (37%) and loneliness (31%) than ever before. And while 72% agree mental health care is just as important as physical health care, only 18% are currently enrolled in therapy. More than half (56%) said they now pay closer attention to their mental health than they did before the pandemic. It also made finding a doctor somewhat easier. Thirty percent said it’s been much easier to find an appointment that works with their schedule during the pandemic. Fifty-seven percent of Americans in therapy said recent changes in technology have made it easier to get professional mental health help.