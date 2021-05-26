Cancel
Georgia State

Arkansas Tech knocks off Georgia Southwestern in NCAA Division II final to claim first national title

By Julie Williams
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas Tech became a first-time winner of the NCAA Division II National Championship last week, knocking off Georgia Southwestern in the medal match play final at PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The Wonder Boys took the No. 2 spot on the match-play bracket after a 48-over...

www.msn.com
#Ncaa Division Ii#West Florida#The Division#Central Division#Ncaa Division Ii#Pga National#Georgia Southwestern#Arkansas Tech#Central Missouri#Match Play#Indianapolis#Decisive Points#Opponent Jaxson Daskalos#Teammates Francois Jacobs#Garzon
