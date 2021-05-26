Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California woman vanishes after ‘Spiritual Warfare’ conference in Ohio

By Ellen Killoran
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTKLt_0aC53EE100

Authorities are investigating the mysterious disappearance of a California woman who traveled to Ohio last month to attend a conference.

As NBC’s “Dateline” report, Lindy Kidd, who goes by “Indy,” traveled to Ohio in April to attend the ”Expelling the Darkness Training” in Mount Vernon the weekend of April 23. Indy reportedly used her debit or credit card to pay for admission to the conference, but she has not been see since that weekend.

Paulo Reyes, who reportedly lives with Indy in Los Angeles, told Dateline that Indy left in April to travel to Ohio for. The NBC News report identifies Reyes as Indy’s fiancé, while a New York Post report describes him as her ex-boyfriend and roommate. It is not yet clear if the New York Post report is an error. Reyes reportedly said that he spoke to Indy on Friday, April 23, and ordered an Uber for her to get to the conference from her hotel in Newark, Ohio; about 25 miles from Mount Vernon.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Indy was seen at the conference. Reyes old NBC’s “Dateline” that Indy was particularly interested in an event connected to the “Through the Black” YouTube channel, which describes itself as “Spiritual warfare and stuff.” Reyes said he communicated with someone who saw Indy after the event, and that he had attempted to contact the group affiliated with the YouTube channel, but did not receive a response.

It is not clear exactly what training was offered at the event.

Reyes told “Dateline” that he contacted police to report Indy’s disappearance, though it is not clear exactly when. The reports do not indicate whether Indy returned to her hotel after the event.

Indy reportedly has multiple medical conditions and relies on anti-seizure medication.

Indy is described as a white female with short auburn hair and blue eyes. She is 5’1” inches tall and weighs about 120 lbs. She has multiple tattoos including a large cherry blossom on her back and arm.

Anyone with information on Lindy’s whereabout is urged to contact the Licking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-670-5555.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
City
Newark, CA
State
New York State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
California, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Mount Vernon, OH
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Nbc#Auburn Hair#Information Warfare#Los Angeles Police#The Darkness#Dateline#Nbc News#The New York Post#April#Authorities#Admission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Youtube
Related
Birmingham, ALPosted by
CrimeOnline

$125,000 Birmingham reward fund launched to solve shootings of 5 children

Six children under the age of 10 have been shot in Birmingham so far this year, one of them fatally, and arrests have been made in only one of those cases. Major Turner, 2, died Feb. 5, just hours after someone riddled his Kimbrough Homes apartment with gunfire, striking both Major and his pregnant mother. Since then, five other kids have been wounded by bullets meant for someone else.
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
SFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
Ohio Stateswiowanewssource.com

Ohio governor explains Vax-a-Million lottery

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he picked the state's new vaccine lottery prize of $1 million because it's a "magical" number that captures people's attention. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fb31e903314c47fc9a92ae304ed1661e.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.
California Statecrossroadstoday.com

California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, state Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday. “This four week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Ohio StatePosted by
700WLW

Authorities Seize $7.16 Million Worth Of Fake AirPods In Ohio

Law enforcement agents seized 36,000 counterfeit AirPods in Ohio. They're valued at about $7.16 million. It happened with three separate shipments, each containing about 12,000 fake AirPods. The Kentucky-bound cases were shipped from China, and an import specialist confirmed that the items violated trademark and copyright codes, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
California StateL.A. Weekly

Fully Vaccinated People Must Still Wear Masks Indoors, California Says

California will not align itself with the CDC’s most recent mask guidance, meaning fully vaccinated people will still have to wear masks indoors until June 15. June 15 is Gov. Gavin Newsom’s target date for a full state reopening and the next four weeks would gives businesses “time to prepare” for the coming changes in regulations.
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...