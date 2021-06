IRVING, N.Y. — Members of the Seneca Nation's LGBTQ2S community are rallying to be formally recognized by their Nation. For context, the "2S" stands for the Indigenous Two-Spirit community. According to the Indian Health Service, "Traditionally, Native American Two-Spirit people were male, female, and sometimes intersexed individuals who combined activities of both men and women with traits unique to their status as two-spirit people. In most tribes, they were considered neither men nor women; they occupied a distinct, alternative gender status."