Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars have been negatively in the headlines over the last few weeks with the reports that the team is bringing in the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and current ESPN analyst Tim Tebow as a tight end for the Jaguars. While there are countless people who have criticized Meyer for the reported move, ESPN Radio host and former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson went on a lengthy rant on Friday afternoon’s edition of The Paul Finebaum Show.