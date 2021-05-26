Kelly Ripa Reveals Son Joaquin's Fashion Mishap After Borrowing Mark Consuelos' Tux for Prom
Watch: Kelly Ripa Reveals Son Borrowed Mark Consuelos' Tux for Prom. The youngest member of the Ripa-Consuelos clan has headed off to prom!. On Tuesday, May 25, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' son Joaquin Consuelos attended his senior prom with some help from his famous dad's closet. "Borrowed his dad's tux and shoes," Kelly said on the May 26 show, "both we will say tight, too small, a little bit?"www.eonline.com