Kelly Ripa Reveals Son Joaquin's Fashion Mishap After Borrowing Mark Consuelos' Tux for Prom

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are quite the proud parents on son Michael's special day. The stars took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 2 to post tributes for their eldest child's 24th birthday. The couple, who recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, are also parents to Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18. Mark shared a carousel of family photos featuring Michael from over the years, which can be seen below. The 50-year-old Riverdale star captioned it, "Happy 24th birthday @michael.consuelos !! You led the way..We love you!!!" Meanwhile, Kelly posted a video featuring an array of shots showing Michael and his friends and family members, all set to Muddy Waters'...