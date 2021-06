In the beginning of May, the Pittsburgh Steelers elected not to pick up the fifth-year option on starting safety Terrell Edmunds, scheduling him to be a free agent at the end of the 2021 season. The beginning of Edmunds’ career has had its ups and downs from his selection with the 28th overall selection in the First Round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The selection of Edmunds on Day One left many, including myself shocked that he was taken as high as he was given his lack of refined play coming out of Virginia Tech. Here was the blurb I wrote up on Edmunds during my 2018 draft analysis of his play in lead up to his selection: