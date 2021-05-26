Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sherman; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Eastern Sherman County in northwestern Kansas * Until 1045 AM MDT/1145 AM CDT/. * At 942 AM MDT/1042 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Goodland, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Brewster and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 20 and 50. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...<50MPH