Special Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Ontario by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 11:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston; Ontario A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON AND SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO COUNTIES At 1144 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Conesus, or 10 miles northeast of Dansville, moving east at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm, along with brief torrential downpours. Locations impacted include Dansville, Conesus, Naples, Springwater, Canadice, Cheshire, Bristol Mountain and Hunt Hollow. This includes Interstate 390 near exit 4. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov