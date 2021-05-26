Expect Olivia Rodrigo’s First Grammy Experience to Be Anything But ‘Sour’
Rodrigo’s breakthrough smash, “drivers license,” is almost certain to land nods for both record and song of the year. Rodrigo cowrote the midtempo break-up ballad with her producer, Dan Nigro. Billboard called it “a brilliantly detailed tearjerker” in a cover story on Rodrigo in the May 15 issue. The smash logged eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, longer than any other song which is competing in this still-unfolding Grammy eligibility year (which runs from Sept. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021).www.billboard.com