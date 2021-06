Aurora, IN — The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office and South Dearborn Community School Corporation will host a Mock Crash Scene on Monday, May 17 at 1 pm at South Dearborn High School, located at 5770 Highlander Place in Aurora, for South Dearborn students. The exercise takes place every year prior to the school’s prom, which will be held on May 22. The mock crash is used to educate young drivers about the dangers of distracted and intoxicated driving. Assisting the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office with the crash exercise will be the Aurora Fire Department, Aurora EMS, Hogan Township Fire Department, Dearborn County Coroner’s Office, and UC Health AirCare.