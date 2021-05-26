Cancel
David’s Potato Salad

By Rachel Inch
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article4 LB. RUSSET POTATOES PEELED AND CUT INTO 1 INCH CUBES. OPTIONAL: 4 STRIPS THICK BACON COOKED CRISP AND CHOPPED. IN A LARGE SAUCEPAN ADD POTATOES TO 2 QTS WATER ALONG WITH 2 TBS SUGAR, 2 TBS KOSHER SALT AND 2 TBS VINEGAR. BRING TO A BOIL. ONCE THE POT IS BOILING, REDUCE TO A SIMMER FOR 10 MINUTES. POTATOES SHOULD BE TENDER. PLACE POTATOES IN COLANDER TO DRAIN. HERE’S THE TRICK. SPREAD POTATOES OUT ON A BAKING SHEET AND DRIZZLE WITH 2 TBS OF VINEGAR. ALLOW TO COOL.

#Potato Salad#Russet Potato#White Vinegar#Sweet Potatoes#Food Drink#Celery#Onion#Dill#Mayo#Refrigerate
