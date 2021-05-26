Palatine Police Charge 2 In Fatal Dog Attack

I hope this situation that happened (recently) can get out to help other Payson residents be aware of not only their own dogs but, others dogs. On Monday, May 17 at roughly 2 p.m. my 91-year-old grandmother was out front of her house watering her plant with her very small dog tied up. A gray pitbull came running down Manzanita and viciously attacked it and ended up killing it. The small dog was taken to the vet and there was nothing they could do. The pitbull has been identified to a location and on Manzanita. My family owns multiple homes in Payson and my brother is a deputy for Gila County. This is a very sad situation and no Payson resident should have to watch their dog be killed or go through this kind of situation.