Palatine, IL

Palatine Police Charge 2 In Fatal Dog Attack

By Journal Staff
Journal & Topics
 15 days ago

Two people face charges after a pair of dogs fatally attacked one dog and injured another plus two individuals Monday in Palatine. According to police, at approximately 6:50 p.m. May 24, officers were called to the 200 block of W. Washington Street for a report of a dog attack. Police...

www.journal-topics.com
