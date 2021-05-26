Cancel
Real Estate

Soaring Lumber Prices Make It Harder for People to Build a Home

By Alanna Quillen
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIf you didn't know already, the housing market is wild. Ongoing record low interest rates set by the Federal Reserve during the pandemic have spurred a mad dash to take advantage of buying up homes. This has led to record low inventory for existing homes and fierce competition to get one.

www.nbcdfw.com
Dallas, TXPosted by
WFAA

Dallas-Fort Worth new home prices soar to another record

DALLAS — The Dallas-Fort Worth housing market reached its highest average new home price ever and its fastest sales pace last month as record-low inventory continued to challenge the real estate market. The inventory squeeze helped drive the three-month moving average for a newly built home in D-FW to $414,290...
Real Estatetennesseestar.com

Housing Prices Hit Record Highs, Up 23 Percent as Buyers Struggle

House prices are at their highest point ever as the housing market continues to boom, leaving some buyers struggling to afford a home, according to a real estate group. The median existing-home price topped $350,000 for the first time in May, a 23.6% increase from a year earlier, according to a Tuesday report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). While existing-home sales fell 0.9% from April to May, prices continued to increase as supply struggled to meet demand.
Businessmovement.com

Will we ever see a “normal” housing market again?

The question on everyone’s minds: When will this housing market cool down? Arch MI investigates this and more in its Spring Housing and Mortgage Market Review. HousingWire broke down the data. We’ve been talking about it all year – housing inventory is low and home prices are soaring. Even as...
Real EstateValueWalk

Is There a Next Housing Bubble That Will Make Gold Shine?

Home prices are surging, making some investors worry about the housing market. These fears seem to be exaggerated, but bubble-like conditions are widespread. House prices are surging. As the chart below shows, the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index has reached 239 in February 2021, the highest number in history and about 30% higher than during the 2006 peak.
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Existing home sales fall in May, boosting housing inventory

Strong buyer demand coupled with limited housing inventories saw sales of existing-homes fall for the four month in a row in May. Existing home sales were down 0.9% compared to the month before, though they will still up 44% on a year over year basis, according to the National Association of Realtors in its latest report.
BusinessRepublic

May consumer spending flat; incomes fall and prices jump

WASHINGTON — Consumer spending was flat in May while incomes dropped for a second month as the impact of the government’s individual impact payments waned. Inflation, however, posted a sizable gain of 0.4%. Consumer spending was unchanged in May, a marked slowdown following gains of 0.9% in April and a...
Real Estateredfin.com

Housing Market Update: Homebuying Demand Slipped Below 2020 Levels for the First Time This Year

The typical home sold for its highest price on record, at its fastest pace on record, and for 2.3% above list price, the largest sale price premium on record. The housing market continues to cool as mortgage rates tick up above 3% for the first time in 10 weeks. The Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index—a measure of requests for home tours and other home-buying services from Redfin agents—has fallen below 2020 levels for the first time this year (-1% year over year for the week ending June 20), and the Mortgage Bankers Association home purchase index has declined 11% since the week ending March 24. As a result of declining sales, the active supply of homes for sale has crept up 5% from the 2021 low in mid-March. However, home prices are still rising, homes are selling in fewer days than ever and more homes than ever are selling above list price. These indicators will take longer to reflect a slowdown since they are based on homes that went under contract a month or two ago.
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

Lower lumber prices aren't expected to impact cost of new home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After reaching historic levels this spring, lumber prices are finally start to fall. However, Birmingham-area home builders don’t expect the drop in prices to impact the cost of a new home. Russ Doyle, President of Harris Doyle Homes, talked to WVTM 13 about why the lumber crisis...
Real EstateForbes

Are We Headed For A Real Estate Recession? How To Prepare For A Shift In The Market

Sam Mehrbod (Ph.D.) is a Top Producer Realtor, Investor and CEO at Roomvu, a Content Factory empowering Realtors with Videos on Social Media. It was the summer of 2016, and I was a top-selling realtor in Vancouver, Canada. The market was sizzling hot. It seemed like every home had 20 offers, and buyers were buying as if we were running out of homes. As a result, real estate teams applauded themselves, proud of what an amazing job they had done for their clients. Realtors kept receiving awards for their outstanding achievements, and buyers kept buying since their last purchased home had gone up at least 10%.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Lumber prices skyrocket in past year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The price of lumber has been soaring across the nation. Contractors, real estate agencies, and lumber companies have been impacted. Their cost going up means yours does too. “It’s a situation we haven’t experienced in our market in a long time, if ever,” Managing Broker at...
Gilbert, AZgilbertsunnews.com

Inventory rising – but so are home prices

We’ve finally entered into the land of 100-degree digits and man, oh man, it’s hot. Talking about the weather in Arizona is getting about as repetitive as talking about real estate with one exception: while the national news media is clear on what 100 degrees looks and feels like, you won’t get a single commentary that accurately describes the real estate market in Gilbert with any level of consistency across news channels.
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

U.S. new home sales tumble to one-year low as prices soar

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell to a one-year low in May as the median price of newly built houses soared amid expensive raw materials, including framing lumber. The second straight monthly decline in sales reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday was the...
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

The futures market expects a drop in pricing for lumber, demand in Montrose for homes remains robust

The futures market is showing promising signs for builders and those working on their own projects. Lumber futures for July ended at $1,009.90, a 41% drop from a record-figure of $1,711 in May, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. It’s a drastic drop after only a few months, signaling to experts and developers in the industry that those working on home projects on their own, and less stress on the supply chain with saw mills upping production, are potentially remedied after a year-long surge during the pandemic.