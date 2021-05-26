Cancel
Worthington, OH

Aces deal a loss to No. 1 seeded Warriors, 1-0

By ALEKSEI PAVLOFF Circleville Herald Sports Editor
Circleville Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORTHINGTON — The Amanda-Clearcreek Aces duked it out against the Worthington Christian Warriors on Wednesday in a district-semifinal showdown. Like the old west, even the top dog is not safe as the Aces dealt a loss to the Warriors 1-0. Heading into the Wednesday-evening matchup, the Warriors boasted a 21-3 record compared to the 12-14 overall record for the Aces. The Aces came into the Central Sectional and district tournament as the sixth seed — Warriors were seeded No. 1.

