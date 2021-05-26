Seth Rogen has some surprisingly nuanced thoughts on 'cancel culture'
Complaining about so-called "cancel culture" — that pesky new trend of holding people accountable for their actions, or deciding "hey, maybe this old problematic thing is something I don't want to spend my money on" — has joined baseball and pearl-clutching about Lil Nas X as one of America's favorite pastimes. People are constantly feigning outrage about everything from the removal of "Mr." from a toy potato's packaging to switching an old Disneyland ride's theme from "magical Jim Crow South" to "relevant princess."