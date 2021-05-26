Cancel
Mental Health

Why Prince Harry's Mental Health Series Is 'Another Blow' For The Royal Family

By Desirée O
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince Harry has been incredibly open about his life these days, what he's gone through in the past, and what he hopes for the future. That's why he sat down to talk to Oprah Winfrey in his and Meghan Markle's March 7 bombshell interview, and also why he had an honest chat with Dax Shepard. Now, the prince is working with Oprah once again on a series about mental health. "The Me You Can't See" is a multi-part docuseries from Apple TV+ that is being produced by the royal and media personality. The show "featur[es] illuminating stories that help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being."

