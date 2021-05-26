Cancel
Brea, CA

A DUI accident injured one person on Valencia Avenue and Santa Fe Road; driver arrested (Brea, CA)

A DUI accident injured one person on Valencia Avenue and Santa Fe Road; driver arrested (Brea, CA)

On Monday afternoon, a person suffered injuries following a suspected DUI accident on Valencia Avenue and Santa Fe Road.

According to Brea Police Lt. Phil Rodriguez, the incident took place at 4:20 p.m. A Hyundai Sonata crashed after trying to take a left turn to westbound Santa Fe Road from Valencia Avenue. The impact of the crash threw a passenger off the vehicle.

On arrival, the paramedics rushed the passenger of the vehicle to UC Irvine Medical Center with serious injuries. Authorities took the driver of the Hyundai in custody on suspicion of felony DUI. Officials confirmed that both the driver and the passenger were in their 20s. No other details are available regarding the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

May 26, 2021

