For Jen Radomski, Josh White, and Kelsey Colewell, what started out as a hobby blossomed into far more than they ever could have imagined. The trio co-owns Wild Prairie Flower Farm, a new sustainable flower farm that will hold an official grand opening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 30 at Kittie’s Cakes, 495 S. 3rd St. And it’s already regularly selling out products and garnering an enormous amount of attention.