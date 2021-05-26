When Was The Last Time It Hit 90 Degrees in Portland, Maine?

We found this wicked cool flight simulator video of someone attempting to land a plane on the Augusta Civic Center. Don't worry; it's not real. Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 incredibly recreates the entire topography of the Earth in 3D and adds in local weather elements to boot. This is much cooler than the Red Baron, or After Burner flight video games we played in the 1980s! You can fly anywhere in the world and pick any plane or jet you wish. Luckily for this player, the weather was beautiful in virtual Maine on the day of this flight. Try doing this in a snowstorm, bub!