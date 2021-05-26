newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

The Bluffs reopens on the Parkway

By SMN staff
Smoky Mountain News
 5 days ago

The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway will reopen under new management on Thursday, May 27. Heritage Dining and Events, LLC, led by Sharon Pinney and Chef John Gamradt of Boone brings a combined 35 years of experience in the food service industry to the historical restaurant at milepost 241 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Alleghany County. When it originally opened in 1949, it became the first dining establishment on the Parkway, but it’s been closed since 2010.

smokymountainnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluffs#Blue Ridge Parkway#Food Drink#The Bluffs Restaurant#Llc#Southern#Alleghany County#Chef John Gamradt#Doughton Park#Traditional Southern Fare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Trafficpcdn.co

Parkway paving preservation project progressing

Similar to the Blue Ridge Parkway itself, a lengthy pavement preservation project is now under way which will be accompanied by short-term closures at overlooks and picnic areas — including sites near Surry County. The work encompassing the Virginia section of the 469-mile scenic highway was launched earlier this month,...
Marshall County, MSSouth Reporter

New road named Commerce Parkway

A new road to run behind Mid-South Ag, which has an entrance to Barringer Road, will be named Commerce Parkway, according to 911 director Stacy Reed. Additional development is coming to the area, she said. It will be an 80,000 pound weight limit road. The address of Mid-South Ag, just...
Gamblingchatsports.com

To Bluff or Not to Bluff? – Huge Spot on the River with Just 6-High

When you are playing on a final table you must always consider the ICM implications of your actions. In this hand, Marty Mathis decides to use this to his advantage as he runs a huge bluff against the chip leader Bruno Volkmann, who recently won the GGPoker Super Million$, in the $10,300 partypoker Millions South America Main Event.
Columbia, MOKOMU

Work to begin soon on Discovery Parkway extension

COLUMBIA - After more than a decade of planning, work is set to begin on the long-awaited extension of Discovery Parkway that will create a new major thoroughfare in southeast Columbia. Construction is set to begin this spring and will connect Gans Road to the intersection of New Haven and...
Tennessee Statepcdn.co

Roberts to head Parkway Association

An old saying goes, “if you want to get something done, ask a busy person to do it” — which applies to a local tourism official who also is becoming president of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association. Jessica Roberts already wears multiple hats, including serving as executive director of the...
Highlands County, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Part of Parkway ready for traffic Friday

SEBRING — If you’ve avoided Sebring Parkway between DeSoto Road and Youth Care Lane, that section will reopen for both directions this Friday. Highlands County officials reported Tuesday that work is on track for reopening this week. It will stay a two-lane road, however, while work crews continue to work on the outside lanes of what will be a four-lane divided roadway.
LifestyleNiagara Gazette

Parkway plants a growing issue for some

Joe Molinaro says he's fed up and he’s not going to take it anymore. The redesign of the former Robert Moses Parkway into a nature corridor offends him and he's speaking out. Molinaro, who lives on Whirlpool Street just south of Findlay Drive, gestured Wednesday at the new landscaping with...
Poplar Bluff, MOKFVS12

Poplar Bluff airport to close for improvements

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland airport is closing on Wednesday to make improvements to accommodate larger aircraft. The Poplar Bluff Regional Business Airport will halt incoming planes from entering while they install a new concrete runway and get rid of the asphalt one. Aviation mechanic and flight school...
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs: Summer at Featherstone

Summer arrived rather abruptly on Saturday last, bringing high temperatures and humidity. We had become used to the cold spring thus far and it was a shock to be thrust into summer so quickly, but haven’t we all been complaining about the cold weather and wishing for summer heat? But Sunday brought lower temperatures, no humidity and brief rain showers in the early evening, which washed away much of the pollen leaving green puddles in its wake. The plants bloomed in the heat and the lilacs opened their blossoms fully at last bringing forth memories of Memorial Days past.
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

City Of Duluth Reopening Skyline Parkway Near Enger Tower To Vehicle Traffic

While it was set to be closed to vehicular traffic until June 1, the portion of Skyline Parkway near Enger Tower that has been closed this spring will reopen early. The City of Duluth closed the roughly half-mile stretch of Skyline Parkway, detouring traffic along Hank Jensen Drive from near Enger Golf Course to Twin Ponds earlier this spring as a measure of providing paved walking and cycling space for residents. This same closure was made last year, offering the public outdoor recreation options during the pandemic.
Attala County, MSbreezynews.com

Bicyclist Injured on the Natchez Trace Parkway

At approximately 10:43 am Attala Central Fire, Ethel Volunteer Firefighters, Attala County Deputies, and Emergency Services responded to a serious accident at mile marker 170 on The Natchez Trace Parkway. The accident was between a vehicle and a 65-year-old female bicyclist. The bicyclist was airlifted to Jackson and her condition...
Poplar Bluff, MOSoutheast Missourian

Poplar Bluff airport to close temporarily for major overhaul

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The Poplar Bluff Regional Business Airport will close to all fixed-wing aircraft beginning Wednesday so much-needed repairs can be made to the aging runway. "The asphalt runway is literally crumbling away, and the decision was made by the {Federal Aviation Administration}, {Missouri Department of Transportation} and...
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

1300 Chaffins Bluff Ln, Henrico, VA 23231

Chaffin’s Bluff is one of the most unique riverfront locations in all of Central Virginia. It is said that Jefferson Davis & Robert E. Lee watched the storied battle of Drewry’s Bluff from Chaffins Bluff and the only existing earthworks mounds are located on the property. Perched approximately 60’ above America’s founding river, sits the remnants of a day cottage built by Mayor Bright in 1920. Unfortunately the runoff from the roof caused the bank to erode causing a collapse of the back porch rendering the house uninhabitable. Since then, the current owner has created a captivating plan to construct a home into the walls of the Bluff to maximize the unmatched views of sunsets over this beautiful stretch of the James. Bring your imagination as this could be one of the most spectacular homesites around! Located minutes from the City limits, Osborne Landing and the airport, Chaffins Bluff could be the beautiful private retreat you’ve been searching for to build the home of your dreams! Simply put, you won’t find a better view of the James than Chaffin's Bluff! Property conveys as is. Includes adjacent parcel with a tax ID of 8036793723 could be it’s own buildable lot.
EnvironmentFillmore County Journal

Eagle Bluff Environmental Center completes prairie burn

The last prairie burn for this season at Eagle Bluff Environmental Center was conducted this week by employees Colleen Fohnrenbacher, Jenna Moon, Joe Deden, and volunteers Joel Mielke and Jerry Cleveland. Prairie burns are an annual event at Eagle Bluff and other locations in the area. They are conducted to maintain the health of the prairies and slow down the incursion of trees and other invasive plants into the prairies.
LifestyleWSJM

Lake Bluff Artisan Fair Coming Up

Coming up in June 5 will be the annual Lake Bluff Artisan Fair in downtown St. Joseph. St. Joe Today’s Amy Zapal tells WSJM News the event is a chance to scoop up the wares of a variety of artisan vendors. “Over 50 regional artists and crafters share their talent...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

First Bluff Street Village homes nearing completion

The tiny home initiative designed to revitalize a central Toledo neighborhood and offer a pathway to homeownership for low-income residents is nearing completion on its first two properties. Bluff Street Village, a development project that is a key part of the city's Monroe Street improvement plan, aims to create low-cost,...
Jo Daviess County, ILGalena Gazette

JDCF announces guided tours at Casper Bluff

GALENA–One of Jo Daviess County’s most cherished sites just got better. “We receive a lot of questions from visitors to Casper Bluff Land and Water Reserve,” said Steve …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...