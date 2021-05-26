Cancel
Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s legacy NFT collection available now on Rarible

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary boxer and sports icon Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s first ever NFT collection is officially available on Rarible. The drop includes digital collectibles celebrating the legacy of Mayweather Jr.’s life and career, including animations, physical artwork, and access to both his virtual and in-person meet and greets. Select nonfungible tokens are also associated with physical prints in addition to being logged forever on the blockchain. The final, single, limited edition auction piece can include private boxing lessons and dinner with Mayweather Jr., in addition to a custom diamond ring. Don’t miss out on the legacy collection.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr, widely considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time, will have two exclusive pieces auctioned at NFT BAZL, a first-of-its-kind physical NFT Gallery hosted by Elitium and GDA Capital. The event, held at the auspicious Temple House in South Beach Miami, will be livestreamed in Decentraland, granting fans the world over an opportunity to be a part of the Mayweather Legacy.
Combat Sportsbirminghamnews.net

