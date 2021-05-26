Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s legacy NFT collection available now on Rarible

Floyd Mayweather has been making the rounds lately – and with good reason. The 44 year old retired great is fighting internet sensation Logan Paul in a highly publicized pay per view exhibition bout this Sunday in Miami. Yet the fighter seemed to have caught a few people by surprise when he sang the praises of cryptocurrency during an interview with Fox Business Network’s Susan Li. “Cryptocurrency,” he said. “It’s the new wave, it’s what everybody’s doing,” Mayweather is such a fan that he was spotted at the 2021 Bitcoin Conference while he was in Miami for fight week.