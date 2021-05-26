Cancel
Union City, MI

UC departure from MSCPA pushed back, check list reviewed by board

By Jim Measel
wtvbam.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Village of Union City was hoping to leave the Michigan South Central Power Agency on July 1 but it looks like the departure will be pushed back by several months. Agency Manager Pam Sullivan showed the M.S.C.P.A. Board on Tuesday a checklist of items that...

Branch County, MIthedailyreporter.com

Ovid-Kinderhook sewer plant rebuild contract sent for legal review

Branch County attorneys will be asked to review a proposed contract for Ovid-Kinderhook sewer-system improvements before the county public works board considers approving the $3.77 million project in June. Engineer Jeff Wingard of Fleis and Vanderbrink prepared the proposal after the firm made a recommendation for maintenance and upgrades under...
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Coldwater, MIthedailyreporter.com

CBPU looks at solar options

Coldwater Board of Public Utilities will seek proposals to build solar fields for renewable energy power for the city. At least two sites will be considered, after discussion Wednesday by director Jeff Budd. Staff members have looked for a use of 52 acres the utility owns in a strip along I-69 running from State to Newton roads.
Branch County, MIthedailyreporter.com

County unsure of southeast 911 tower location as construction begins

Construction is underway on three of five new 911 communication towers in Branch County. There still is uncertainty about where the fifth southeast county tower will be located. The county hoped to place it at the former Lakeland School site near Centennial Road. The county and the Coldwater Community Schools...
Bronson, MIwtvbam.com

Bronson city wide garage sales return this Saturday

BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – It’s another sign life in Branch County is starting to get back to normal. After being called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Bronson city wide Garage Sale will return this Saturday. This will be the 27th year for the city wide...
Michigan Statethedailyreporter.com

Lake George interstate agreement waiting for Governor's signature

There are two more steps to end a 14-year effort by Lake George residents to repair and maintain the dam that holds in the waters of the lake. Lake George crosses the Indiana-Michigan state line. Branch County Commissioners voted Tuesday on a resolution to encourage the attorney general to approve...