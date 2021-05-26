Shaky Knees 2021 Lineup

Look back at the best music of the last decade, and you’ll see Rostam Batmanglij’s fingerprints everywhere as a member of Vampire Weekend and a producer, songwriter and general vibes contributor for Frank Ocean, Haim, Carly Rae Jepsen and Solange, among others. He’s also released brilliant solo albums—his second, Changephobia, dropped last week. It’s a sax-heavy collection of songs that touch on everything from romance to climate change. He worked on the album at the same time as Haim’s Women in Music Pt. III, which was recently nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.