Hurt, VA

Young Hurt students recognized for artwork

By Gary Poindexter, News Correspondent
theunionstar.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo local elementary school students, one from John L. Hurt Elementary School and one from Faith Christian Academy, were recognized this month for original color drawings they submitted for possible use in town promotional features. These talented young people’s designs are now destined for enduring places in the town’s identity, progress, future, and history.

www.theunionstar.com
