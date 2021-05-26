RavenX (RX) charity token donates over $1M to Binance Charity
New York, May 26, 2021 – RavenX is the first-ever completely transparent charity token that donates 2% of every transaction directly to the Binance Charity wallet and has reached $1 million in donations within the first month of launch. Currently trading on PancakeSwap and WhiteBIT, RavenX utilizes smart contract technology on the Binance Smart Chain to provide an innovative investment opportunity tied to philanthropy.cointelegraph.com