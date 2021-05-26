RavenX (RX) charity token donates over $1M to Binance Charity

“I’ve learned to do good things for others. I was playing in a baseball game. I hit the ball directly into the pitcher’s gut at a high speed. Instead of running to the first base, I helped him up. We need to help each other to live on this planet together, or we’ll just keep having wars. I didn’t go to first base because that person needed help. I wasn’t about to use my ability and take advantage of his pain,” said awardee Draegan Bandy.