Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheshire, CT

Developer ditches Cheshire apartment plan, puts property up for sale

By Luther Turmelle
Middletown Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESHIRE — A local developer has abandoned plans to build a small apartment building adjacent to one of the town’s busiest intersections, and instead now is looking to sell the property. John Ricci of Ricci Construction has put the 0.69-acre property at the corner of Higgins Road and Route 10...

www.middletownpress.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheshire, CT
Cheshire, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Government
Cheshire, CT
Government
Cheshire, CT
Real Estate
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ditches#Apartment Building#Property#Working At Home#Work From Home#Web Site#Ricci Construction#Pzc#Developer#Sale#Zoning#Town Planner William#Vegetation#Higgins Road#Gas#List Price#Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Connecticut StateConnecticut Post

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 bonuses, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. Eligible recipients in the $10-million program have to be out of work for eight to 10 weeks and have to hold their new jobs for two months. Applications for the program, which Lamont said would be administered by the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue Services, start on May 24.
Southington, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

6 things to know this week in Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, Cheshire

Things to know this week include the Meriden school superintendent’s contract, the city budget in Meriden and digital billboard spacing in Meriden. In Southington, the Planning and Zoning Commission continues to review an application for age-restricted senior housing on Laning Street. In Wallingford, the Public Utilities Commission will possibly adopt proposed electric rates.
Cheshire, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

ON THE MARKET: Colonial in Cheshire with four bedrooms, plenty of living space

CHESHIRE — It’s gracious and makes an impressive statement, but in no way is the colonial at 718 Cortland Circle imposing or stuffy. It’s a home built for living. Let’s begin with 3,400 square feet. When you’ve got that kind of space you know each of the 10 rooms will be well laid out with plenty of space for enjoyment and a touch of high quality. The front door is accented with a palladium window. The home also features hardwood flooring and built-ins in many of the rooms.
Cheshire, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Chase Bank plans for Route 10 location in Cheshire

CHESHIRE — Plans for a Chase Bank, with a drive-thru ATM, were revealed at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting earlier this week. The new facility would be located at 202-216 Highland Ave. (Route 10), just south of East Mitchell Avenue. The demolition phase would require tearing down the two existing buildings on the properties, a representative for the bank told the commission Monday night.
New Haven County, CTNew Haven Register

Letter: Open Madison up to everyone

I raise my voice to support increased housing options in Madison. Historic zoning decisions have limited access to housing in Madison, and as a result there are few options for low and moderate cost housing, with few multi-unit housing options or single houses with small properties. Why shouldn’t our community have housing options available for households downsizing after their children have “left the nest,” elderly wishing to reside near loved ones as they age, divorced parents wishing to reside in the same town as their noncustodial children, people who work or vacation in our community and fall in love with it, young adults who want to settle down in the town in which they grew up? And why should any of these potential residents be restricted to living only along main roads, might not any of them also value the natural beauty and quiet our town offers?
Cheshire, CTChesire Herald

Pandemic Expenses Mostly Covered By Grants

The COVID-19 crisis has cost Cheshire $360,419 over the past fiscal year, according to Cheshire officials. However, a series of grants and other additional funding has been used by the Town to offset those costs. At the April 28 budget workshop meeting of the Town Council, Finance Director Jim Jaskot...
Cheshire, CTRecord-Journal

Real estate sales in Cheshire from April 22 — 30.

CHESHIRE — Property transfers reported from April 22 – 30. Irene O. McKinley 2015 LT and John McKinley to Clearview McKinley Ests, 1415 Marion Road, $700,000. Ashley Wells and Earl W. Stowe to Brandon Stowe, 935 Cornwall Ave., $369,000. Sheikh Mahmoud-Ali and Imran Farid to Imran Farid, 35 Harrison Road,...
Stamford Advocate

Santander Bank to close four of its 28 CT branches in August

Santander Bank is closing four of its 28 branches in the state, including one in New Haven County, according to a federal agency that charters, regulates and supervises all national banks. Bank officials told the federal Office of the Comptroller of Currency they are closing branches in Plainville, Farmington, East...