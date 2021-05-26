Cancel
Shenandoah, IA

Shen peddlers' ordinance amendment adopted

swiowanewssource.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Shenandoah) -- It remains to be seen whether a change in Shenandoah's peddlers' ordinance amendment will have an impact on the community. That's according to Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman, who along with City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen, developed the amendment of city regulations regarding peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants adopted by the city council Tuesday evening. Council members unanimously approved the amendment's first reading after no one spoke for or against it at a public hearing, then unanimously waived the second and third readings. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Lyman says the amendment allows an established organization in the community to petition to hold events including vendors that serve a public benefit. However, he says the council would have the final say on the events.

