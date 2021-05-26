Cancel
Seattle, WA

Seattle group gets approval to gather signatures for homelessness ballot initiative

By MyNorthwest Staff
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 15 days ago
A coalition seeking to change Seattle’s charter to force city leaders to address homelessness can now move forward on gathering signatures for its ballot initiative. The initiative is being pushed forward by a group known as Compassion Seattle, staffed by SoDo Business Improvement Area Executive Director Erin Goodman, former City Council President Tim Burgess, and former King County Executive Ron Sims, among others.

Seattle, WAPosted by
MyNorthwest

Seattle City Council approves trio of bills aimed at curbing evictions

Seattle city councilmembers passed a trio of bills Monday afternoon, all of which will be aimed at strengthening renters’ rights and curbing evictions. The first of the three bills prohibits evictions for families with school-aged children and educators during the school year, mirroring a similar measure that took effect in San Francisco in 2016.
Seattle, WAPosted by
MyNorthwest

Seattle hits major milestone, becomes ‘most vaccinated city’ in US

Seattle has officially crossed a major vaccination milestone, having become the first major U.S. city to have 70% of its residents ages 12 and up fully vaccinated. That 70% benchmark is one that Mayor Jenny Durkan has been targeting for months now, having run neck-in-neck with San Francisco on the way to that goal. In late April, over 60% of eligible adults in Seattle had received at least one dose. As of publishing, 78% of residents ages 12 and up have now started the vaccination process.
Posted by
MyNorthwest

Gov. Inslee names new head of oft-maligned Employment Security Department

Gov. Inslee announced Wednesday that he has named Cami Feek the new commissioner of Washington’s Employment Security Department (ESD). State Auditor responds to ESD’s claim that audit numbers are ‘inflated’. This comes after previous ESD head, Suzi LeVine, announced in January that she would be leaving the department for a...
Seattle, WAPosted by
MyNorthwest

Rail union: Whatcom County train derailment was result of sabotage

SEATTLE (AP) — A rail union official reportedly told investigators that a fiery oil car train derailment north of Seattle late last year was caused by sabotage. Seven train cars carrying crude oil derailed and five caught fire in Custer, Washington, on Dec. 22, 2020, sending a large plume of black smoke into the sky close to the Canadian border. There were no injuries in the derailment about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Seattle.
Seattle, WAPosted by
MyNorthwest

Gov. Inslee announces COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Governor Jay Inslee on Thursday announced that the state is incentivizing people in Washington to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Lottery cash drawings, with prizes totaling $2 million. Higher education tuition and expense assistance. Sports tickets and gear. Gift cards. Airline tickets. Game systems and smart speakers. Starting next week, the...
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Republican leaders again call on Gov. Inslee to fully reopen Washington

State Republican leaders are again pushing Gov. Jay Inslee to fully reopen Washington state, arguing that an opening should come before June 30. The end of the month is the date originally set by the governor for a full reopening, though he did say there was a possibility the state could open sooner if 70% of Washington residents age 16 and older had at least initiated vaccination before June 30. According to data from the state Department of Health, that number is above 62%. More than 53% of those age 16 and older in Washington are fully vaccinated.