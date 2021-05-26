Seattle group gets approval to gather signatures for homelessness ballot initiative
A coalition seeking to change Seattle’s charter to force city leaders to address homelessness can now move forward on gathering signatures for its ballot initiative. The initiative is being pushed forward by a group known as Compassion Seattle, staffed by SoDo Business Improvement Area Executive Director Erin Goodman, former City Council President Tim Burgess, and former King County Executive Ron Sims, among others.mynorthwest.com