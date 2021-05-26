Seattle group gets approval to gather signatures for homelessness ballot initiative

Seattle has officially crossed a major vaccination milestone, having become the first major U.S. city to have 70% of its residents ages 12 and up fully vaccinated. That 70% benchmark is one that Mayor Jenny Durkan has been targeting for months now, having run neck-in-neck with San Francisco on the way to that goal. In late April, over 60% of eligible adults in Seattle had received at least one dose. As of publishing, 78% of residents ages 12 and up have now started the vaccination process.