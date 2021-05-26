Cancel
Video Games

Free PlayStation Plus Games for June 2021 Revealed

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe free PlayStation Plus games planned for June 2021 have been revealed with PlayStation Plus subscribers able to look forward to three free games next month. Sony announced this week that subscribers will get Operation: Tango, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, and Star Wars: Squadrons for free in June so long as they’ve got an active subscription. Each of the games will be available to download starting on June 1st with one of them sticking around until August while the other two will be available until early July.

