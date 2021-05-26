Cancel
Logan, OH

Grace Libben One of Five Woody & Anne Hayes Award Winners

ohiostatebuckeyes.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020-21 OSU Scholar Athletes | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Libben Bio. Grace Libben, a graduate student (Public Health) from Logan, Ohio, is one of five Buckeyes selected for the Woody and Anne Hayes Award. The award, established in 1979, provides one or more varsity athletes with financial assistance for postgraduate studies. The recipients of this scholarship are student-athletes who have demonstrated academic achievement (3.00 GPA minimum) and leadership qualities.

