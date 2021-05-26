First Uncharted Movie Footage Released in Odd Way
The first footage of the upcoming Uncharted movie has officially made it online, but in a... somewhat unconventional manner. Clipped together with various bits of other footage and information about Sony's innovation initiatives and employees is roughly two seconds showing Mark Wahlberg's Sully and Tom Holland's Nathan Drake decked out in suits. What they are doing there, and why Sully still doesn't have his iconic mustache is anyone's question at this point as essentially nothing is known about the plot of the movie yet despite its February 18, 2022 release date.comicbook.com