Ohio State

Omari DeBerry Receives the Anne & Woody Hayes Award

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State midfielder Omari DeBerry, a letterwinner for the Scarlet and Gray from 2017-20, is one of five student-athletes to receive and Anne and Woody Hayes Award. The award, established in 1979, provides one or more varsity athletes with financial assistance for postgraduate studies. The recipients of this scholarship are student-athletes who have demonstrated academic achievement (3.00 grade-point average minimum) and leadership qualities.

