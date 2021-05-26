Jake Hausmann Receives the Anne & Woody Hayes Award
Ohio State’s tight end Jake Hausmann, a letterwinner for the Scarlet and Gray from 2018-20, is one of five student-athletes to receive and Anne and Woody Hayes Award. The award, established in 1979, provides one or more varsity athletes with financial assistance for postgraduate studies. The recipients of this scholarship are student-athletes who have demonstrated academic achievement (3.00 grade-point average minimum) and leadership qualities.ohiostatebuckeyes.com