2021 NFL Divisional Power Rankings: NFC West loaded with playoff contenders, AFC South not so much

Who doesn't love power rankings? Everyone loves power rankings. Right?. Fun fact: Did you know that Pete Prisco invented Power Rankings? Yup. Verified fact ... Well, at least he will speak, if prompted, in such a convincing way about being the first human to ever construct an NFL power ranking that you will come away believing him. And for Pete that is quite a feat, because most conversations with him leave you shaking your head and wondering what the hell he is yammering about.