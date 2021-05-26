5 ways to identify personal loan scams
In 2020, there were 99,667 reports of identity theft for business and personal loans, according to the Federal Trade Commission. This represents a 127% increase from the previous year. If you don’t see the warning sign of a personal loan scam and you fall into a scammer’s trap, your identity can be stolen. In addition, the scammer may take some of your hard-earned money. In addition to taking your money, the scam artist could also hit you with identity theft, potentially leaving you with bad credit.www.fox5atlanta.com