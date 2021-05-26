5 ways to identify personal loan scams

It is no secret that personal loans are available from multiple different lenders, all of which offer various incentives to try and lure customers in. But are personal loans a lifeline in a time of need or more harm than they are good? The fact of the matter is, some people will argue they are excellent, and some won’t. As long as a person knows how to use a personal loan to help with a situation and not make it worse, then a personal loan could be a lifeline. Let’s explore the benefits of getting a loan and what it would mean for the person getting it.